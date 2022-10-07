Again, Fani-Kayode attacks Peter Obi, says he’s ‘down the ladder’

Peter Obi’s recent interview with the media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, has elicited a series of comments, even from an APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, who branded the Labour Party presidential candidate a ‘mannerless dunce’.

In the interview, the former Anambra State Governor said he would not banter words with spokespersons of any presidential candidates in the build-up to 2023 general elections.

Obi noted that conversations would be solely between candidates, not third parties, adding that Nigeria deserves the best moving forward.

“I don’t respond to comments by spokesperson or third parties. I’m a presidential candidate and I only respond to comments by another Presidential candidate”, Obi said.

However, the former Aviation Minister, who reacted to the comments in a combative Facebook post on Thursday, claimed Obi was inexperienced and unfit to govern Nigeria.

The controversial member of the ruling party dismissed the chances of the LP candidate next year, adding that the race would be between Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso.

He said: “You don’t respond to comments of presidential spokespersons because you are a mannerless dunce with low self-esteem and you have no answers.

“No presidential candidate worth his salt will ever join issues with you directly because you are far too low down the ladder. Asiwaju to Waziri to Kwankwaso I can see but to add an Obi to that list in a public debate or discussion would be a grave insult.

“Who the hell is he and what does he know about anything other than misleading his gullible followers on social media and selling Tomato puree, Bournvita and toothpaste? He would not last 5 minutes in a debate with ANY of our presidential spokespersons and even Kwankwaso’s and Atiku’s would give him a hard time.

“The insufferable arrogance and deceit of this shady character and strange sounding little man called Peter Obi is such that it nauseates and confounds even the most restrained and tolerant amongst us. Simply put he is a charlatan and a modern-day walking disaster.

“By the time he gets trounced in the presidential election and comes a distant 4th he will know that this is a game for the big boys. It is at that time that he and his venomous, ignorant and garrulous supporters will cry blue murder and claim that the election was rigged and attempt to turn the nation upside down, burn everything in sight and riot.

“This time we will be ready for them and we will defend Asiwaju’s mandate with everything we have got.”

