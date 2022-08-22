Politics
‘Obi’s supporters formidable, dangerous to our aspiration,’ Fani-Kayode warns APC
The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday described warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against underestimating the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Obidients as the LP’s candidate supporters are affectionately called have grown in leaps and bounds in the last few months.
However, they have come under criticism for their lack of tolerance of dissenting opinions on social media and other platforms.
In a post titled: “Who are these Obidients,” shared on his Twitter handle, the ex-minister noted that the rise and relevance of Obi’s support groups in Nigeria’s politics in the last few weeks were meteoric and phenomenal.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode raises alarm on planned defection of 22 APC senators to PDP
Fani-Kayode stressed the need for followers of other presidential candidates to understand the ex-Anambra governor’s supporters and find how their minds work in order to defeat them in 2023.
He wrote: “The truth is that they are far more dangerous to our collective cause as a ruling class than many of us can possibly conceive or appreciate.
“Only the discerning can appreciate this and know precisely where this whole thing may be heading.
“They may not have structures or representatives in the legislative and executive arms but they have ideas and vision.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...