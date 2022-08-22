‘Obi’s supporters formidable, dangerous to our aspiration,’ Fani-Kayode warns APC

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday described warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against underestimating the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obidients as the LP’s candidate supporters are affectionately called have grown in leaps and bounds in the last few months.

However, they have come under criticism for their lack of tolerance of dissenting opinions on social media and other platforms.

In a post titled: “Who are these Obidients,” shared on his Twitter handle, the ex-minister noted that the rise and relevance of Obi’s support groups in Nigeria’s politics in the last few weeks were meteoric and phenomenal.



READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode raises alarm on planned defection of 22 APC senators to PDP

Fani-Kayode stressed the need for followers of other presidential candidates to understand the ex-Anambra governor’s supporters and find how their minds work in order to defeat them in 2023.

He wrote: “The truth is that they are far more dangerous to our collective cause as a ruling class than many of us can possibly conceive or appreciate.

“Only the discerning can appreciate this and know precisely where this whole thing may be heading.

“They may not have structures or representatives in the legislative and executive arms but they have ideas and vision.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now