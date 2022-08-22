Politics
Honeymoon over as Shekarau accuses NNPP of marginalising supporters
The former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday accused the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of marginalising supporters.
The former Minister of Education dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for NNPP in May over the same complaint of marginalisation
He also battled Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for leadership of APC in Kano State before the court handed over the control of the party in the state to the governor.
Shekarau, who addressed members of the NNPP Advisory Council from the 44 local government areas of the state, advised his supporters to exercise patience and await his final decision on whether to remain or quit the party.
He added that his supporters were marginalised in the NNPP contrary to the existing agreement.
The ex-governor said: “We reached an agreement with the NNPP to accommodate my supporters in various elective positions in the party.
“However, the party has failed to accommodate a single person apart from the senatorial slot given to me.”
He also revealed that the party did not consult him on the fate of his supporters seeking elective positions on the party’s platform.
