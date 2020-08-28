AIB probes Lagos helicopter crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said on Friday it had commenced an investigation into the Lagos helicopter crash.

The Bell 206b3 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which left Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for Lagos, on Friday crashed into a residential building in the Opebi area of the state and killed three crew members onboard the chopper.

Two of the victims died on the spot while the third person died at the hospital on Friday night.

The AIB General Manager, Femi Oketunbi, confirmed to journalists that the Bureau had commenced an investigation into the incident.

He said: “We have commenced an investigation into the accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 with the Nationality registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

“The accident which occurred on August 28 at the Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos, with three passengers onboard, recorded three fatalities.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs, and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip.

“We will also need other relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.”

