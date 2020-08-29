10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. FG hails acquittal of Nigerian suspected of drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government on Friday expressed happiness at the acquittal of a Nigerian suspected of drug trafficking, Ibrahim Abubakar Ibrahim, by a Saudi Arabian court. Read more

2. 160 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total climbs to 53,477; death toll now 1,011

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ICPC arrests two NDDC directors for alleged fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested two directors at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged fraud Read more

4. Kwara special duties commissioner resigns

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Aishat Ahman-Pategi, on Friday, resigned her appointment from the state government. Read more

5. PDP inaugurates campaign council for Ondo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the Ondo governorship election. Read more

6. AIB probes Lagos helicopter crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said on Friday it had commenced an investigation into the Lagos helicopter crash. Read more

7. CBN outlaws special treatment for payment service banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred parent companies or any other associated entities of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) from providing preferential treatment, which nullifies fair competition, to its subsidiaries. Read more

8. NSE: Market rebounds with N2.671b gain

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange rallied on Wednesday as buy pressure on blue-chip stocks led by CAP, GTB and Access Bank drove recovery. Read more

9. CBN targets non-oil exporters to boost forex, as recession looms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is trying to compel non-oil exporters to process dollar proceeds through local lenders to improve dollar liquidity and shore up the naira, Reuters reported on Thursday. Read more

10. Osimhen nets hat-trick as Napoli win 11-0 in pre-season friendly

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help Napoli smash Italian fourth division club L’Aquila 11-0 in a pre-season friendly game on Friday. Read more

