Osimhen nets hat-trick as Napoli win 11-0 in pre-season friendly

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help Napoli smash Italian fourth division club L’Aquila 11-0 in a pre-season friendly game on Friday.

The game, which was Napoli’s second since the preseason training began, also saw Osimhen make an assist.

The 21-year-old joined the Serie A giants in a record-equaling deal, and has started his stay on a bright note.

Osimhen opened scoring in the 2nd minute and quickly got on the score sheet again In the 3rd minute before completing his hat-trick in the eight minute to put his side 4-0 up.

Other scorers for Napoli were Dries Martens, Hirving Lozano, Ghoulam Faouzi and Lorenzo Insigne.

Napoli had thrashed a lower division club Castel di Sangro 10-0 in their first pre-season game before facing L’Aquila.

Osimhen had moved to the club after an impressive performance at Ligue 1 side, Lille, where he played for only one season.

He was voted Lille’s Player of the Season, and also the African Player of the year in the French League.

