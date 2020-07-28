AIB releases report on cause of Osinbajo’s crashed helicopter

The Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed what it said caused an helicopter, which conveyed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kabba in Kogi state to crash last year.

The chartered helicopter conveying Osinbajo to Kabba had departed Abuja during the last election campaigns on February 2, 2019, in continuation of the family chats and next level engagements.

A final report on the remote and immediate cause leading to the helicopter crash was released, on Tuesday.

The report was released on by the AIB and three others involving Aero Contractors and Ilorin International Aviation College.

According to the report issued by the AIB, the helicopter crew initially sighted a football field before losing visual contact with the ground and the external surrounding.

The report revealed that; “At exactly 1:43 p.m, the helicopter experienced a hard landing on the right main landing gear and rolled over.

“The incident was as a result of misjudgement of distance by the crew members, inappropriate landing techniques and non-adherence to the landing process.

The report also noted that the helicopter operator failed to conduct risk assessment of the landing preparedness.

Recall that the Agusta Westland 139 chopper with registration number 5N-CML owned and operated by Caverton Helicopters Limited had crash-landed at Kabba stadium.

The chopper had on board Osinbajo and 11 others including the crew members but fortunately, all the passengers escaped unhurt.

