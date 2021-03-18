Airtel Mobile Money raises $200m, sets timeframe for IPO | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Airtel Mobile Money raises $200m, sets timeframe for IPO
Airtel Africa’s mobile money business has raised $200 million from The Rise Fund, as the money transfer platform eyes initial public offering within the next four years. The new funding is expected to raise the mobile money valuation to $2.65 billion.
The mobile money, which bears an official name as Airtel Mobile Commerce, intends to utilise the fund to expand its operations in fourteen markets where Airtel currently operates, including Nigeria.
It was gathered that the deal will enable The Rise Fund hold a minority stake in the mobile money business, while Airtel Africa will hold a majority stake, this is according to a statement sent to the investing public.
Airtel still plans to monetise its assets, as the company is still in talks with some investors willing to take up minority stake in the mobile money company. Airtel is planning to part with 25 percent of Airtel Mobile Commerce.
READ ALSO: DATA WAR: MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile lose subscribers amid poor services
The deals are expected to prep the company for an IPO that is expected to happen before 2024. It will also be used to reduce the company’s debt. The transaction will be done in two tranches.
The company said, “The Transaction is the latest step in the Group’s pursuit of strategic asset monetization and investment opportunities, and it is the aim of Airtel Africa to explore the potential listing of the mobile money business within four years.
“The Group is in discussions with other potential investors in relation to possible further minority investments into Airtel Money, up to a total of 25% of the issued share capital of AMC BV. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded or as to the final terms of any transactions.
“The proceeds from the Transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.”
It was also stated that, “The transaction will close in two stages. $150 million will be invested at first close, once the transfer of sufficient mobile money operations and contracts into AMC BV has been completed, with $50 million to be invested at second close upon further transfers.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Latest Tech News
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...