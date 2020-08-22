Aisha Buhari says she’s now ‘fully recovered’ as she returns from UAE

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, said on Saturday she was “fully recovered” as she returned to Nigeria from her medical trip abroad.

She also revealed that the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) flight that brought her back to the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), experienced turbulence but the pilots were able to weather the storm.

Mrs Buhari returned from the Middle Eastern country where she treated a severe neck pain on Saturday.

The First Lady, who shared her flight experience on Facebook, thanked Nigerians for their prayers while she was on a medical trip overseas.

She said: “On our way back, the Nigerian Air Force flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the captain and flight crew.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Air Force for their dedication to duty and the quality maintenance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of N100 billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the commercial banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

Join the conversation

Opinions