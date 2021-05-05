Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ondo village as violence persists over chieftaincy title | Ripples Nigeria

News
Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ondo village as violence persists over chieftaincy title
The violence rocking the Ikare Akoko village in Akoko North East local government area of Ondo state, has forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the community.
The violence, which had rocked the community since Monday, was over the Olokoja chieftaincy title.
The rivals, Chief Ogunye Idowu and Chief Sunday Bada have also been barred by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from parading themselves as Olokoja of Okoja.
These were reveled by the Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who said the curfew takes effect from 6.00pm today (Wednesday).
“Government warns that Security Agencies have been deployed and mandated to enforce the curfew,” said the Commissioner.
“Accordingly, anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law. Dire consequences await such defaulters
“In the meantime, Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the OLOKOJA chieftaincy title.
“In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as OLOKOJA, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question. This directive takes immediate effect.”
