Akeredolu renews fight with former deputy, calls police to retrieve vehicles | Ripples Nigeria

Akeredolu renews fight with former deputy, calls police to retrieve vehicles
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is at daggers drawn with his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, for refusing to hand over government vehicles in his possession months after he was removed from office.
To this end, the Governor has enlisted the help of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bolaji Salami, to recover the vehicles.
In a letter of petition addressed to Salami, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, on Tuesday, the state government accused Ajayi of withholding four government vehicles despite leaving office since February.
In the petition, Akeredolu said all entreaties to Ajayi to return the vehicles for the use of the incumbent deputy governor were rebuffed by his former deputy.
The letter reads:
”Our office has the firm directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to recover all government properties still in the possession of former political office holders in the state, especially those who served in the immediate past administration.
READ ALSO: ‘Akeredolu didn’t win the election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor’ —Ex-SSG
“Our record confirms that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, is still holding on to four vehicles owned by the government.
“All entreaties to him to return these vehicles for the use of the incumbent occupier of the office have been rebuffed.
“We lodge this complaint believing that you will use your good offices to look into this brazen act of conversion, and this is being charitable.
“Any person who keeps/detains the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner permanently, of the right conferred therefrom, has committed an offence known in law as stealing.”
In the days close to the governorship election in the state last year, Akeredolu and his now former deputy, Ajayi had fallen apart, due to Ajayi’s stance to contest against his boss.
This had led to Ajayi quiting his official.quarters, and joining another political party in efforts to unseat his boss.
But he lost the election, as Akeredolu was able to secure a second term, with another deputy in tow.
