Akeredolu suspends NURTW activities in Ondo, after clash claimed one life | Ripples Nigeria

Akeredolu suspends NURTW activities in Ondo, after clash claimed one life
Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has suspended all activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state till further notice, and ordered all members of the union to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.
This came after one person was reported killed in renewed clash between factions of the union in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The victim was identified as Ademola Ademoyegun Shina while Adeyemi Samuel Ojuyobo and Akinyemi Bayo were injured in the process.
More to come….
