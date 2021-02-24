Akeredolu calls for state police in second term inaugural address | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for the establishment of state police in the country.

The governor made the call in his second term inaugural address on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the governor took his second oath of office at a ceremony at the International Centre for Culture and Events, Akure alongside his deputy.

Akeredolu also argued that every state must be allowed to secure its space.

According to him, it was the need for a state police that made South-West governors to form a regional security network codenamed Amotekun.

He said: “The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

“We are of the firm belief that it is high time the police central command became devolved to the federating units for effective monitoring.

“We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of state police. There can be another way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

“It is this incongruity which propelled the South-West governors to form a Regional security Network codenamed Amotekun.

“The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every state must be allowed to secure its space.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, hailed the Amotekun outfit, saying it has done well and with successes that justify its establishment.

He said further: “It has been able to work within the law establishing it. Its operations and successes recorded justify its establishment.”

