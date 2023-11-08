Metro
Akwa Ibom businessman regains freedom 8 days after abduction
An abducted businessman, Mr. Akpan Essien, has regained his freedom in the Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State.
Essien was abducted by armed men from his office premises in Eket on October 19.
A family source told journalists that the victim was released by the kidnappers on October 27.
The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the news on Wednesday in Uyo.
“Yes, we are aware that the businessman, Essien was released by his abductors,” he said.
