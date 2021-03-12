Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident | Ripples Nigeria

A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team bus was involved in an accident.

Several other players and officials also sustained mild injuries.

According to a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the Akwa-Ibom club, the team were on transit to Kaduna when the accident occurred.

Akwa United are billed to face Jigawa Golden Stars in their matchday 15 fixture of the domestic league this Sunday, and were enroute the venue on Friday morning.

Read Also: Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu,” the tweet read.

“Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital.”

We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/KJvQsr3XJj — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) March 12, 2021

Akwa United are fifth on the table after 14 games this season, and are to face Jigawa, who are on 16th spot.

It is yet to be known whether or not the game will go on as earlier scheduled since as at the time of this report, no statement has been made by the League Management Committee of the NPFL.

Join the conversation

Opinions