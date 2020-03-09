Al-Shabab’s senior commander feared killed in Somali air strike

A senior commander of militant Islamist group, al-Shabab which is linked to al-Qaeda and controls much of southern and central Somalia, has reportedly been killed during an airstrike in the country.

State radio reported late on Sunday that the al-Shabab senior commander, Bashir Mohamed Qorgab was killed on 22 February in the southern Somali town of Sakow, following a joint operation by the Somali army and US military.

Before his demise, there were unconfirmed reports in Somali media outlets that Qorgab, who was in charge of attacks on military bases, and was also involved in operations in Kenya had broken away from al-Shabab following disagreements with other leaders.

READ ALSO: MH370: Families of victims call for renewed search of missing aircraft

The extermination of the senior commander of al-Shabab comes after the US issued a reward of $5m (£3,8m) in 2008 for information on the whereabouts of Bashir Mohamed Qorgab.

Reports say the United States of America carries out frequent air strikes in Somalia to target militants. It has not yet commented on the report, but Qorgab’s family confirmed his death.

Join the conversation

Opinions