Ighalo crowned Al Shabab’s POTM after netting three goals in Sept

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been a helpful figure at Saudi Arabian club, Al Shabab, leading the team to victories and also scoring goals.

The forward, who has already retired from international football, was recently named Al Shabab’s Player of the Month for September.

He picked the accolade after scoring three goals in three league appearances for The Lions in the month under review.

The 32-year–old former Manchester United star has scored five goals in seven league outings for Al Shabab this season, after netting nine goals in 13 league appearances last season.

Recall that Ighalo linked up with his current team from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in February following his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Al Shabab currently occupy eighth position on the Saudi Arabian topflight table with nine pounts from seven games.

