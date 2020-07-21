ALAIBE: Gov Diri has turned himself to Nebuchadnezzar, not worthy to hold public office —Timi Frank

Comrade Timi Frank has accused Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri of turning himself to the biblical Nebuchadnezzar.

Frank, a political activist and former deputy national spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said that Governor Diri was unworthy of occupying a public office.

The activist was responding to Governor Diri’s rejection of a congratulatory message sent to him by his challenger and former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chief Timi Alaibe.

Alaibe, one of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019 governorship election in the state had challenged Diri’s emergence as the party’s candidate for the poll up to the Supreme Court.

He had asked the apex court to declare him (Alaibe) as the candidate of the PDP. But after losing the matter, Alaibe sent a message congratulating governor Diri for his victory.

However, Diri, refused to accept the message, saying it was an insult to his person.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frank who hails from Bayelsa State, said the action of the governor showed he was an inexperienced politician and “not worthy to hold a public office.”

He said, “Jitry governor Diri became the governor through a back door. Instead of him to appreciate God’s faithfulness in his life, he has turned himself to the Biblical Bayelsa’s Nebuchadnezzar by openly rejecting a hand of fellowship extended to him by the much loved Timi Alaibe.

“Governor Diri should not forget so soon that Bayelsans did not Vote for him as governor because he was not their choice but Court and providence did.

“Diri has forgotten that four years will end before he knows it. The governor’s proud heart will soon disappoint him. If Diri was not jiltry, how come he couldn’t appoint his Commissioners months after Court declared him governor?

“By this singular act of ungratefulness, Douye Diri should prepare to give account of all his steps and policies everyday. The Bayelsans will hold him accountable for each step he takes henceforth.”

The activist urged Alaibe to understand that as a much loved politician in Bayelsa State, he had to endure the action of the governor and avoid paying evil for evil.

