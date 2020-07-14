BAYELSA: S’Court dismisses appeal by Alaibe challenging declaration of Diri as winner of gov’ship primaries

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Timi Alaibe challenging the declaration of Duoye Diri as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held on September 3, 2019.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in its ruling held that the application by Alaibe lacks merit.

Reports say Alaibe’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, withdrew the appeal after the panel members pointed his attention to the fact that the issues raised in the appeal were not about the primary election but about an internal affair of the party.

Alaibe had earlier approached a Federal High Court, Yenogoa to cancel the governorship primary of the party in the state but lost the suit at both the Federal High Court in Owerri and the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal.

The politician, who was one of the 21 aspirants that contested for the ticket of the PDP won by Senator Douye Diri, insisted that the primary was flawed and manipulated.

