Special Public Works Programme kicks off

The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide, with the inauguration of the State Selection Committees which have commenced work.

The Nigerian government announced the commencement of the programme in a tweet on Tuesday in its official Twitter handle, @NigeriaGov.

“The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide. The State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work,” the tweet read.

It also asked Nigerians interested in the jobs to find the names and contact details of members of their State’s Committee.

The government said under the programme it would employ 774,000 Nigerians, 1,000 persons each from the 774 local government areas in the country.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had recently clashed with members of the Nigerian Senate over the exercise.

The lawmakers had accused him of arrogance and walked him out of their meeting for raising his voice against them when they asked him (Keyamo) to explain the modalities used in the appointment and inauguration of a 20-member committee to implement the recruitment process.

