ALLEGED N439M FRAUD: Drop immunity and face me in court, Akeredolu's son challenges Dep Gov, Agboola | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s son, Babajide Akeredolu, has challenged the Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi to strip himself of immunity and make himself available in court to prove a fraud allegation against him (Babajide).

Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the coming election in the state in October, was said to have during his flag off campaign rally on September 19, 2020 at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state accused Babajide of involvement in a N439 million consultancy fraud.

But in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen, the son of the Ondo governor denied the claim and vowed to drag the deputy governor to court.

“My attention has been drawn to the spurious allegations made against me by Hon. Agboola

“This deliberate, malicious and mendacious statement has been making the rounds online and on social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu frustrating my guber campaign plans —Ondo Dep Gov

“The unsubstantiated claim and accusation, designed to mislead the general public and calculated to malign my person for clear political gain, is not only wicked, treacherous and false but clearly most defamatory…

“In light of the above, I have instructed my Lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), of the Falana Chambers, to institute legal action against Hon. Agboola Ajayi to claim full damages for the harm the false and malicious statement he made has done to my reputation. He must prove this allegation in the court of law.

“If there is any modicum of honesty in the ZLP candidate, I expect that he shows clear willingness to do the honourable thing by stripping himself of his immunity and accepts a court process to prove his claims in court of Law,” the statement read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions