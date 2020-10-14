ONDO: APC expells only female lawmaker, for supporting Ajayi during guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has expelled Favour Semilore-Tomomewo.

The ruling party accused her of anti-party activities, saying she worked against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Semilore- Tomomewo is the only female lawmaker in the state’s legislature, representing Ilaje Constituency 2 at the House of Assembly.

The expulsion letter was signed by Olamigoke Ajimuda and Taid Omosule, Ilaje Constituency 2 Ward Chairman and Secretary, on Wednesday.

They alleged that Semilore-Tomomewo worked against the interest of the party in all political meetings.

The officials said the legislator wore shirts with the logo of an opposition party.

“She is working against the interest of our party by funding, mobilising, canvassing supporters and publicly flying the logo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

“Having exhausted all known mechanism to investigate your anti-party activities, the executives met, deliberated extensively and consequently expelled you from the party,” the letter noted.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

