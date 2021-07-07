Entertainment
American singer, Diddy, recalls moment he vowed to beat poverty
American recording artiste and music executive, Diddy, real name Sean Combs has disclosed the heartbreaking moment that made him never want to remain poor in his life.
In an Instagram post, Diddy stated that waking up with about fifteen cockroaches on his face made him decide he wants to become financially secure.
Diddy who is one of the wealthiest music executives in America admonished his followers to keep fighting for relevance and never allow the circumstances of life belittle them.
Read also: Burna Boy reunites with American producer, Diddy
The American music executive has since gone on to establish Bad Boy Records which served as the home to late rapper, Biggie Smalls. Diddy also founded a fashion clothingline which became known as Sean John.
Urging his followers to keep developing their skills, Diddy wrote;
“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”
The American music executive served as the executive producer of Burna Boy’s Grammy award winning album, Twice As Tall. A couple of weeks ago, both parties met in Diddy’s home in Atlanta, USA.
