Amid rising criticisms, actor, Yomi Fabiyi, continues fight to defend Óko Iyabo

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has written an Instagram post that he is prepared to defend and stand with the theme of his recently released controversial movie, Oko Iyabo.

The movie, Oko Iyabo has come under intense criticism since it debuted on Sunday, July 4. The actor was accused of using the movie to promote child abuse, sexual predatory behaviour and also trivializing the ongoing rape case of his colleague, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

Recall the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha was accused of sexually molesting the 14-year-old ward of his colleague, Princess. The actor was arrested in April 2021 before he was charged to court.

Meanwhile, Yomi Fabiyi has continued to defend the alleged paedophile, before releasing the controversial movie, Oko Iyabo in July.

In a recent statement on Instagram, the actor stated that no one has the authority to bring down the much-talked movie because he has the fundamental rights to write, produce and release any movie he perceives would entertain the audience.

Here is what Fabiyi wrote;

“I hand you all to your consciences and God.

“No amount of all these can pull me down.

“AND NOBODY BANNED MY MOVIE. We private it deliberately just to give room for calm. At some point OKO IYABO MOVIE will be released on DVD, YouTube and others. You can’t abort an already born baby.

“Censor’s board will rate OKO IYABO when I apply and everybody will enjoy the movie soon because it is about two young actors, Yomi & Iyabo fighting on a case from different angle and personalities.

“The movie has enough message. MY FULL V RESPONSE TOMORROW

“Thank you all for your continued support and genuine concerns.

Yomi Fabiyi”

