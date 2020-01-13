Amid backlash for using presidential jet, defiant Hanan Buhari says she can’t wait for another project.

Hanan, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, has brushed off criticisms over her use of presidential jet for a personal event, saying she could not wait for a new project.

Recall that the first-class graduate of photography flew to Bauchi state for a private engagement using the presidential jet.

Many Nigerians had frowned at it, saying such trips would increase the maintenance cost of the aircraft in the presidential fleet.

Defending her, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said there was nothing wrong with the trip and that the president’s family is entitled to use the presidential aircraft.

He added that the office of the national security adviser (NSA) — overseeing the presidential air fleet — was informed of Hanan’s private engagement.

Amid the backlash, Aisha, wife of the president, posted a video of Hanan’s work on the social media including Twitter and Instagram.

Falana equally reacted to the report, saying that it was illegal for the first family to use presidential jet for private engagements.

