Amid security challenges, Gov Matawalle splashes 17 Cadillacs, 260 cars on Zamfara monarchs
Despite widespread insecurity occasioned by bandits attacks, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara, on Wednesday, distributed expensive vehicles including Cadillacs and Hyundai cars to traditional rulers in the state for “maintaining peace.”
The flag-off of the vehicles distribution was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.
The cars included 17 brand new Cadillac 2019 Model for 17 Emirs in the state, and Hyundai cars for 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads.
While justifying the car gifts in a speech at the event, Matawalle said the gesture was in recognition of the role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace in the state.
“As we are all aware, the role of traditional rulers in fostering national unity, safeguarding our values, and serving as moral compass for our society cannot be overemphasised,” the Governor said.
“As premier leaders in our communities, traditional rulers play key roles in resolving conflicts and in assisting government to provide fatherly advice to their subjects in the interest of promoting peace and harmony.
“As our leaders, we would stay steadfastly committed to providing for your welfare, safety and any essential support that will allow you to carry out your duties without incident and with bigger successes
“It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars, Cadillac 2019 Model, for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads across the State,” the governor said.
