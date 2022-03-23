2023: Impeached Zamfara Deputy Gov to contest against former boss, Matawalle, picks PDP form

Alhaji Aliyu Gusau, the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, on Wednesday, announced his intention to vie for the Governorship post of the state in the 2023 elections.

This was announced by the Zamfara Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who said, “The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, has obtained his expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest the Gubernatorial Election in Zamfara State in 2023.”

READ ALSO: PDP reveals plans to challenge impeachment of Zamfara Dep Gov in court

Gusau was impeached in February 2022 in a long-drawn battle against his former principal, Governor Bello Matawalle, who will be seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo had won the previous election under the platform of PDP, but the governor defected to the APC on June 28, 2021.

Their relationship became sour after Aliyu decided to remain in PDP.

Gusau was impeached after the state House of Assembly received the report of the committee set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations against him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now