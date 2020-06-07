Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, said on Sunday eight more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s treatment facilities.

Okpala, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the patients were discharged after their post-treatment tests for COVID-19 returned negative.

According to him, the state has successfully treated and discharged 11 COVID-19 patients out of the 14 confirmed cases in the state.

Of the remaining three cases, the commissioner confirmed that one escaped to Lagos while the other two died.

He added that the 11 patients were treated in the state’s Protective Care Centres and discharged in record time.

Okpala said: “The battle against the virus has raged on but the state government has deployed strategies to ensure its containment.”

