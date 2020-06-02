Anambra has eight active COVID-19 cases —Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, said on Tuesday the state currently had eight active COVID-19 cases.

He also said 69 persons were on home isolation while two others were at the state’s quarantine facility.

Obiano, who disclosed this in a special broadcast to the people of the state, said the COVID-19 patients were being treated at the state’s Protective Care Centres.

He said his administration was making efforts to enhance the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The governor disclosed that he had signed the COVID-19 Bill which made not wearing face mask a punishable offence with fine and community service.

He said: “As it stands now, we have eight patients in our Protective Care Centers. We also have 69 individuals on home quarantine and two individuals in the quarantine facility.

“We are ramping up our testing capacity to ensure that we slow down the spread of this pandemic in our dear state.

“The COVID-19 committees that we have set up in wards and local government areas across Anambra are helping us in driving the campaign to every nook and cranny of the state.

“I will like to assure you that we have made adequate arrangements to handle the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you are probably aware, on Thursday last week, I signed the COVID-19 Bill into law. Under this law, it is an offence to be seen in public without a face mask.

“The offence attracts a fine of N10, 000 or some hours of community service, I will like to re-emphasise that my administration is determined to enforce this law.”

