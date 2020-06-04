ANAMBRA GOV TO RESIDENTS: Go out without facemask, pay N10,000

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has warned that residents in the state who are found in public without wearing facemasks will be fined N10,000 or handed down some hours in community service.

Governor Obiano who issued the warning during a state broadcast to update residents on measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday, said that his administration was determined to enforce the law and that government would be strict in its enforcement.

He said; “It is an offence to be seen in the public without a facemask.

“The offence attracts a fine of N10,000 or some hours of community service.”

He said he was also aware that many churches and traders in the state had abandoned the precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The information we received from different quarters indicate that our people have started lowering their guard on the COVID-19 protocols.

“I have it on good authority that traders in various markets no longer comply with the enforcement of the wearing of facemasks and the washing of hands.

“I want to warn that we may consider shutting down the markets if this trend is not stopped with immediate effect.

“I have also received similar reports from churches and other religious groups in the state, most of which have discarded the wearing of facemasks,” the governor added.

