Anambra govt raises the alarm over alleged plot to sabotage guber poll

The Anambra State Government has raised the alarm over alleged schemes by an unnamed political party to truncate the electoral process in the upcoming governorship elections scheduled for Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

According to Adinuba, the Government has garnered intelligence about the potential sabotage by “members of a certain political party to use the instrumentality of the state to arrest key officials of the State Government anytime on trumped-up charges, so as to hijack the gubernatorial election holding on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

“One of the meetings was on how to use the coercive apparatus of the state to carry out this plot has just been held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“None of the heads of national security agencies is aware of this plot. The desperate politicians want to use certain compromised operatives working without the knowledge, let alone the support, of the national heads of the security agencies to perpetrate this act.”

The Commissioner explained that this warning was necessary in order to alert all stakeholders for action in order to ensure a free and credible election.

“This announcement is to bring the evil plans to the knowledge of all Anambra people but also to the attention of all relevant authorities for prompt action.

“All our people are enjoined to go about their normal business while the State Government takes every necessary action to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election on Saturday. The elections in the State in the last few years have been very free and fair. We will continue to do everything possible to maintain the new tradition of free and fair polls,” the statement added.

