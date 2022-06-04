APC appeals court’s ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in presidential primary, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed the ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in its presidential primary and other activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, had on Friday, given the APC statutory delegates the go-ahead to take part in the party’s presidential primary slated for next week in Abuja.

The judge, who gave the verdict while ruling in a suit filed by the trio of Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, Hon. Habibu Sani, and Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shin’Kafi, declared that statutory delegates are constitutionally qualified to attend all meetings, congresses, and conventions of any registered political party in the country.

Parties’ preparations for the primaries and other activities had been affected following President Muhammadu Buhari’s reluctance to sign the amended version of the Electoral Act.

READ ALSO: Court approves statutory delegates to vote in APC presidential primary, others

The President’s assent to the document was necessary as it will determine the number of statutory delegates in parties’ congresses and conventions.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

He said with the appeal of the court’s ruling, the delegates would not participate in the presidential primary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now