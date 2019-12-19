APC appoints Lawan, 9 others into panel to resolve lingering party crisis

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been appointed as the leader of a 10-member National Reconciliation Committee to resolve the unending crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the national publicity secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, released on Wednesday. He said the committee was raised after due consultation with the party’s stakeholders.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC had at its November 22 meeting resolved to raise the committee.

It had then asked President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the committee.

In the statement by Issa-Onilu, he said, “After due consultations, the APC has appointed a high-level 10-member National Reconciliation Committee chaired by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

“This is in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the party’s NEC.”

Other members of the committee include the first interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, who would serve as the vice-chairman.

Other members of the committee are Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).

The statement added, “The committee is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

“The committee members will be informed of the date for inauguration.”

