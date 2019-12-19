‘2,745 condemned inmates awaiting death in correctional facilities’

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that no fewer than 2,745 inmates condemned nationwide are awaiting execution in its facilities scattered across the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Comptroller-General of the NCoS, Ja’afaru Ahmed, at a media parley and facility tour to Dukpa farm centre in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

According to Ahmed who was represented at the media parley by the service spokesperson, Francis Enobore, the congestion in the Correctional facilities was due the reluctance by some state governors to sign death penalty sentence of the condemned inmates.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Abuja-bound passenger bus in Kogi, abduct 12 persons

“Some state governors are not willing to sign death sentences of condemned inmates, neither are they ready to commute their death sentence to life imprisonment.

“This is important; some of its provisions empower Correctional centres to reject inmates so that facilities are not overcrowded,” he said.

Ahmed also revealed that 22 former members of the Boko Haram group, who had been de-radicalised by the correctional service, had sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

Join the conversation

Opinions