APC constitutes strategy committee ahead of 2023 election | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee has set up a 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee for the party.

The National Secretary of the committee, John Akpanudoehede, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said the constitution of the committee was part of efforts by the committee to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Read also: APC to review constitution ahead of 2023 election

According to him, the committee will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the committee, Mai Mala-Buni, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The committee is headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru while Dr. Ikechi Emenike will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

Join the conversation

Opinions