APC denies zoning national chairmanship position to North Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports about zoning its national chairmanship to the North Central geo political zone.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe issued this statement in response to a media report that the party had zoned the position to the North Central, adding that the issue of zoning was not part of the mandates of the CECPC.

“I have the mandate to report that whatever decision the CECPC takes and to the best of my knowledge the committee has not discussed zoning,’’ he said.

He added that with the party’s national convention slated for February 2022, it was expected that party members would come up with different zoning speculations.

“People are just flying what will favour their interest, all I know is that the caretaker committee has not discussed or reached a zoning decision,’’ he said.

Also Sen. Victor Lar, Media Director, Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, said that the report was laughable describing it as a figment of the imagination of those who planted it.

Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, a two term governor of Borno, was a frontline aspirant for the APC chairmanship.

“We find the purported story as very laughable because the organs of the party that are supposed to communicate that kind of information are not the ones communicating it.

“For that reason, we will take it with a pinch of salt.

“Again, the APC as a party has never adopted zoning, therefore, the story of it zoning the national championship to the North Central can better be described as a figment of the imaginations of those who planted it.

“We find the report as the very poor scheming of people who are scared of contesting the position with Sheriff,’’ Lar said.

