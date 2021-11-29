APC, PDP in Borno feud over resettlement of IDPs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno on Monday, feuded over the on-going resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the IDPs were being resettled from their Maiduguri camps to their respective local government area headquarters.

This led to a statement from the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr Amos Adziba who called for a probe of the huge amount of money involved in resettling the IDPs.

The PDP had claimed in its statement that the APC-led state government could not have spent N500 million to resettle inmates of Bakassi IDP camp as claimed.

It claimed that the APC-led government was only playing politics with the issue of IDPs to score cheap political points.

It added that the people of Borno were wiser with the reality on the ground, particularly lack of electricity, high rate of inflation, and unemployment as many businesses continued to close.

However, the APC responded via a statement issued by its State Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori who described PDP’s call as unfortunate and a show of lack of concern for the plight of the IDPs.

According to Dalori, the PDP, being comatose in Borno, needed to join other stakeholders in supporting the IDPs resettlement programme instead of using its plight to play campaign politics.

READ ALSO: Ortom denies calling Benue residents drunkards, says he was talking about APC members

“While people, irrespective of party or faith, including international organisations are hailing government’s measures in tackling insecurity, our brothers in the PDP, for reasons best known to them have chosen to be petty by choosing to politicise security matter.

“I want to urge them to show patriotism as citizens of Borno where we choose to work collectively for peace and progress by supporting the process and bringing their contribution to support the IDPs as other stakeholders home and abroad are doing.

“I don’t see anything wrong in empowering vulnerable persons, particularly IDPs that were given N100,000 per head of family and N50,000 for the women alongside food items,’’ Dalori said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now