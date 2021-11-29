DSS replies IPOB, denies allegations of torture, forced confession of members in custody

The Directorate of State Services (DSS) has debunked allegations by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that members of the group and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) were subjected to torture and forced to make incriminating confessions while in the custody of the Service.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the group, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused the DSS and the Nigerian Army of arbitrary abduction of its members and clamping them in secret detention camps in Abuja, Kaduna and other locations.

But in a statement of rebuttal on Monday, the DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, denied the allegations, saying there was no iota of truth in them.

In the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria, Afunaya said IPOB was only trying to whip up sentiments as the DSS does not torture nor force suspects to make confessions.

“There is no iota of truth in the so called exclusive report put up by the outlawed group, IPOB,” the statement said.

“The DSS does not force out confessions from suspects and has not done so in the matter of IPOB and ESN.

“The Service is a professional agency that follows the rules of engagement and standards operating procedures in all of its activities.

“It does not take laws into its hands. It is a public knowledge that it has by, today, charged many suspects to court in line with democratic norms.

“The entire reportage is a figment of the imagination of the IPOB. It’s aim is to simply malign the Service and bring it to disrepute.

“By now, everyone should have been aware of the brand of guerilla tactics practised by IPOB using some compromised media outfit. The public should ignore the report wholly,” Afunaya said.

