APC extends registration exercise by three weeks | Ripples Nigeria

The nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been extended by three weeks, and will now end on March 31.

The exercise which began on February 9 across the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory, was to last for two weeks but the extension, according to the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, is to ensure the party captures more intending members.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the feedback across the states has been overwhelming and beyond the projected success level of the party with a massive turnout of intending registrants, hence the need to extend the exercise, adding that the massive turnout is responsible for the shortage of registration materials, hence the need for an extension.

The statement reads:

“The development is responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party, the APC.

“On behalf of the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the good works of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State led Youth, Women Mobilisation and Persons with Disabilities’ Sensitisation Committee, the National Registration, Revalidation Committee led by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, the states steering committees for the exercise and all party officials who have been both directly and indirectly involved in the exercise from the outset.”

Read also: ‘APC registration exercise constitutional, will strengthen party,’ Buni replies Akande

“We have received a nationwide acknowledgement of the increasing popularity of the APC, and most especially, in states that are being governed by the opposition party.

“Biases in some sections might have made attempts to rubbish the good works of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, but the strong, impressive response of the public in the ongoing registration exercise has spoken the true minds of Nigerians and has put paid to the false narratives of our party’s critics, cynics and the opposition.

“In response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members, the party has therefore extended the nationwide membership registration exercise by a period of three (3) weeks.

“This extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021. Additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all the affected states are adequately met.

“Finally, and again, our appreciation goes to all who have made this exercise successful up to date, and a broad welcome to all new members into the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions