APC mocks PDP for feeling threatened by Tinubu’s visit to former President Jonathan

The ongoing cold war between the two major parties — the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — continues in the aftermath of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu is the APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections while Jonathan is a former President of Nigeria who is a member of the PDP.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, had berated Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, for visiting former President Jonathan.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, recalled how Tinubu attacked and lied against Jonathan’s administration.

He also warned that this move by Tinubu and Shettima will not save them in 2023.

In a response issued on Monday, via a statement by the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, the ruling party mocked the opposition for being rattled by Tinubu’s visit to the former President.

The statement titled, “PDP Fanning Embers Of Hate, Disunity,” further accused the opposition of entering panic mode over the visit.

It read, “Rattled by the recent statesmanly visit of our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party.

Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognizing the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles.

“That party’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences, and build bridges of national unity and harmony. Sadly, the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division.”

Read also:‘We are not equal at all, APC is smarter and knows the road,’ Tinubu mocks PDP over crisis

The ruling party further detailed the reason for the visit, noting that it was in the interest of national unity.

Morka also criticized the PDP for being hypocritical in its stance after “16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania.”

“Asiwaju’s consultative visit to the former President was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion, a move worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The infantile outburst on the Asiwaju/Jonathan parley by the same PDP that claims to be on a self-styled mission to unify Nigeria only betrays the party’s extreme hypocrisy and folly.

“The PDP’s track record of 16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania, remains indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians. Contrary to PDP’s laughable claim that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and Sen. Shettima are distancing themselves from President Buhari’s administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously.

“Our party and its Presidential Candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration. The PDP and it’s co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration,” the APC disclosed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now