Our position on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket unchanged – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday declared that its position on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket has not changed.

There were insinuations in several quarters that the CAN has abandoned its decision to mobilize Christians against the ruling party in the 2023 elections after meeting its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at last week’s 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah, in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor came under scathing criticism from Christians in Nigeria in July for picking the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in next year’s election.

The CAN President, Daniel Okoh, who reacted to the insinuations in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication, Luminous Jannamike, warned Nigerians against politicising Tinubu ‘s presence at Kukah’s birthday celebration.

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of CAN has been drawn to a media report titled: ‘How Tinubu met, resolved Muslim-Muslim ticket with CAN’, which claimed that the apex Christian body had changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

“To say the least, the story is ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society. For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past National President, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.

“CAN may not agree with every decision taken by politicians and political parties, but it respects their right to reach conclusions on issues that affect their electoral fortunes so long as they accord with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Act (2022).

“For the umpteenth time, CAN reiterates that it is non-partisan, but remains willing to partner with all leaders and other relevant stakeholders towards achieving unity, peace and progress in our nation.

“Consequently, the umbrella Christian organisation cannot be antagonistic to any well-meaning political party or group as the nation warms up for a fresh round of elections in 2023 as claimed in the said report.

“In the same vein, it strongly condemns the attempt to make a mountain out of molehill with Tinubu’s presence at the 70th birthday celebration of Rev. Kukah in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The event was public and the friends of the celebrant and other good-spirited Nigerians donated to the building of The Kukah Centre, which is designed to be a veritable platform to propagate and promote the ideals of democracy and responsible leadership through research and intellectualism.”

