APC postpones congresses indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its wards, local governments and state congresses indefinitely.

The party disclosed this in a letter dated July 6, 2021, and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala-Buni; and the committee’s Secretary, James Akpanudoedehe respectively.

However, no reason was given for the postponement of the congresses.

In a timetable for the congresses announced by the party last month, the purchase of forms for ward the congress would take place from July 1 to July 7 while the congress would hold on July 24.

Individuals eyeing positions at the state executive councils are expected to buy their forms from August 23 to August 27 while the congress will take place on September 18.

The letter read: “We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20 dated 10th June, 2021 on the above subject and wish to inform the Commission that the party has rescheduled its Congresses and National Convention to a later date which will be communicated to you.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

