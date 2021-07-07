APC crisis in Imo deepens as Okorocha rejects registration exercise

The crisis in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) continued on Wednesday after former governor Rochas Okorocha demanded a fresh registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Okorocha, who met with some members of the APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the party National Secretariat in Abuja, insisted that the registration exercise should be supervised by Daniel Nwafor- led state executive committee.

The meeting was also attended by members of the APC Pioneer Group in Imo State.

The ex-governor stressed that any registration exercise in Imo without Nwafor supervising as the party chairman in the state is illegal.

Although Okorocha failed to mention those who allegedly prevented Nwafor from acting as APC chairman in Imo, there were insinuations that the former governor and his group were excluded from the revalidation exercise because of his feud with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

But the governor had dismissed insinuations that he prevented Okorocha from registering as APC member in Imo.

The duo had been at loggerheads since Uzodinma assumed office in February last year.

The ex-governor said: “We are here because of what is happening in Imo State. Primarily, things are not going right in the state as it affects the party. We are concern about the upcoming congresses. Certain things need to be put in place before Congress as it affects registration and others.

“There has been an issue about the elected executive of the party in the state. The elected executive members have not been allowed to function. We are here to bring the party’s attention to it. And we know that our party is a law-abiding party. A party of rule of law.

“We have come to ask the party to obey the court judgment that established the right executive in the state which has not been upturn by any court. That court judgment said Daniel Nwafor executive is the authentic and elected member of the executive.

“The judge ruled that not even the NEC of the APC can dissolve it. And the judgment has been there up to the Court of Appeal. And there has not been any other court judgment. High and Appeal Court judges have shown that the authentic executive committee is led by him (Nwafor). And without him, the congresses will be illegal. We have come to remind the party as a law-abiding party to please obey the court judgment. And ensure that the court judgment on the party stands.”

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District maintained that the just concluded nationwide registration never took place in the state.

He added: “As far as we are concerned, nothing like that took place. That is why you are seeing many people who have not registered. There is no registration going on in Imo state as far as I am concerned.”

