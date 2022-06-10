APC primary, running mate possibly top agenda as Tinubu, Yahaya Bello meet in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, are currently locked in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is taking place just 48 hours after the former Lagos State governor won the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Although the agenda for the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the outcome of the party’s presidential primary as the Kogi State governor had after the announcement of Tinubu as APC candidate denounced the exercise.

The issue of the running mate for the APC candidate is also likely to come up at the meeting after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the 18 political parties in the country a June 17 deadline for submission of lists of their presidential flag bearers and their running mates.

Three governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, were also at the meeting.

