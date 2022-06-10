Politics
APC primary, running mate possibly top agenda as Tinubu, Yahaya Bello meet in Abuja
The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, are currently locked in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.
The meeting is taking place just 48 hours after the former Lagos State governor won the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.
Although the agenda for the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the outcome of the party’s presidential primary as the Kogi State governor had after the announcement of Tinubu as APC candidate denounced the exercise.
READ ALSO: Nigerians react, as NNPC blames hacker for tweet predicting Tinubu’s running mate
The issue of the running mate for the APC candidate is also likely to come up at the meeting after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the 18 political parties in the country a June 17 deadline for submission of lists of their presidential flag bearers and their running mates.
Three governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, were also at the meeting.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...