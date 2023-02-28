APC sweeps Cross River National Assembly seats, PDP picks two

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has had a field day in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday as it won two seats in the Senate with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), picking the other slot.

In the final results released early on Tuesday morning by the State collation Officer, Engr. Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC candidates in the House of Representatives elections nicked six out of the eight slots with the PDP contestants winning two seats.

Below is the final results as released by INEC.

Senate:

Cross River North – Jarigbe Agom (PDP)

Cross River Central – Eteng Jones Williams (APC)

Cross River South – Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr. (APC)

House of Representatives:

Calabar Municipal/Odukpani – Inok Idim (APC)

Akamkpa/Biase – Emil Iyang (APC)

Abi/Yakurr – Alex Egbona (APC).

Ikom/Boki – Victor Abang (APC)

Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South – Joseph Bassey (APC)

Obubra/Etung – Mike Etaba (APC)

Ogoja/Yala – Godwin Offiono (PDP)

Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku – Peter Akpanke (PDP)

