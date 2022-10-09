APC’s Lagos rally a street show, shabby catch-up game — Doyin Okupe

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, on Sunday, described the rally staged by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos as an ordinary street show.

Members of the ruling party in Lagos on Sunday took to the street in solidarity with the former Lagos State governor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This came a few days after the Labour Party supporters staged simultaneous Independence Day rallies in four states in the country.

Okupe, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the rally was a catch-up game unworthy of attention.

He added that the rally was inconsequential as young Nigerians are determined in their push for a better country.

The former presidential aide stressed that the youth would not be moved by any catch-up game in their struggle to take back their country in 2023.

READ ALSO: 2023: Tinubu’s candidacy invalid – PDP

He said: “What you saw in Lagos is ridiculous and inorganic. It’s a catch-up game or a street show incomparable with what happened on Independence Day. We are talking about the youth who are passionate about taking back their country.

“We are not going on a rally to show followership. A party that was supposed to have been in existence for years with structure now competes with a structureless party. It’s a shame.”

Okupe also condemned alleged attacks on Labour Party supporters and appealed to politicians to run issue-based and non-violent campaigns.

“It’s a pity people are turning campaigns into something else just because Nigerians are trying to exercise their constitutional rights.

“I want to appeal to politicians to campaign peacefully and break the trend. We should make a law to seriously sanction people engaging in violence during campaigns,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now