Appeal Court upholds 12 years sentence for ICPC board nominee

The Ilorin, Kwara State division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday upheld a 12 years sentence handed a former nominee for the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Saadu Alanamu.

Alanamu, who was the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Kwara State High Court for receiving N5 million bribe from a contractor friend of his, Salman Sulaiman after awarding his company a contract.

According to a statement on Wednesday by spokesperson for the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, Alanamu was nominated for the ICPC board in 2017 but was later dropped following allegations of corruption.

Okoduwa said: “Dissatisfied with the sentence, the former Governing Council chairman approached the appellate court, urging it to quash the judgment of the trial court.

“Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the lower court and dismissed Alanamu’s appeal for lack of merit.”

