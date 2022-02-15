Aregbesola alludes to Tinubu’s highhandedness in scathing critique

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has hinted at an overbearing attitude of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as the cold war between the duo rages.

Aregbesola made this allusion on Tuesday when he addressed a crowd in Ijebu Ijesa, Osun State ahead of the party’s governorship primary.

Whilst the Minister did not explicity mention Tinubu’s name, he suggested that “this leader didn’t think good of us.

“We followed and served this leader with all our might. In fact, our loyalty to him had caused some people to start wondering if we were no longer Muslims.

“But we were with him and served him according to the admonition of our forefathers, who said when serving anyone, we should do so with sincerity and loyalty; that if you regard anyone as your principal, you must serve him wholeheartedly.

“Sadly, we didn’t know that while we wished him well, he didn’t think good of us.

READ ALSO: Osun NSCDC insists hoodlums attacked Aregbesola’s convoy despite police denial

“However, because we placed him higher than where he ordinarily should be, he started to think he is our god.

“Unfortunately, for him, we had sworn to God that whoever compares himself to him, we’d beg Him to bring down such a fellow,” Aregbesola stated.

In the run-up to the APC primaries, Aregbesola endorsed the former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, as the next governor of the state.

Adeoti is one of the three persons vying for the APC governorship ticket in the July 16 election.

The other two politicians are Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun.

Aregbesola and Oyetola had been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office in 2018, but they had repeatedly denied reports of rift between them.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now