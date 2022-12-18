Argentina to pocket $42m for winning 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Argentina national team will take home $42 million after winning the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The Lionel Messi-inspired La Albiceleste lifted the FIFA World Cup for the third time on Sunday evening after defeating the French national team 4-2 on penalties in a pulsating final played at the Iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The match ended 3-3after 90 minutes and extra time with the mercurial Messi scoring twice while his PSG teammate, Mbappe, netted thrice for the deposed world champions.

FIFA had budgeted $440 million in prize money for the World Cup, allocating a whopping sum of $72 million for the two finalists.

Le Blues will take home $30 million for their efforts in the Gulf State.

The prize money for the winner of this year’s tournament is $4 million higher than the $38 million France won four years ago for defeating Croatia in Russia.

Croatia pocketed $27 million for placing third in Qatar while the Atlas Lions of Morocco will earn $25 million for its fourth-place finish, Africa’s best since the tournament started in Uruguay in 1930.

