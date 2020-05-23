Arik Air prepares for post-COVID-19 operations

One of Nigeria’s indigenous airlines, Arik Air said on Saturday it had started preparing for operations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manager of Public Relations and Communications, Arik Air, Mr. Adebanji Ola, who disclosed this in a goodwill message to the airline’s customers, said the company was collaborating with other aviation stakeholders to offer better service delivery.

He assured that the airline would offer better services in the post-COVID-19 era.

He said: “No doubt, the post-COVID-19 lockdown will entail lots of sacrifices, changes and new thinking.

“We assure that your favourite airline, Arik Air will be back and better.

“As we prepare for the eventual opening of airports for flight operations, we are working closely with agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are also working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on how to ensure smooth and safe passenger facilitation after COVID-19.

“Before flight resumption, we will be embarking on enhanced health measures, including disinfecting and decontamination of all our aircraft.

“Other protocols to be put in place for the safety of passengers and staff members will be advised as time goes on.’’

Ola said the pandemic had brought unprecedented deaths, fear, and disruption to lives and businesses not witnessed in recent memory around the globe.

“As a company, scheduled flight operations have remained suspended for the second month running.

“The impact has been huge on staff members, partner businesses, and customers.

“Consequently, we focused on the health and safety of employees, families, customers and community,” the Arik Air spokesman added.

READ ALSO: Arik Air slashes workers’ salaries by 80%, plans leave without pay for 90% of staff

He, however, said that despite the suspension of operations, the airline was busy attending to other social responsibility services for its communities.

Join the conversation

Opinions